Teen Gets 9 Months in ‘Rigorous Juvenile Camp’ for Killing Woman With Lamborghini

A 17-year-old son who pleaded guilty to killing a 32-year-old woman by crashing a Lamborghini into her sedan was sentenced to nine months in a “rigorous juvenile camp” Thursday. The teenager, whose name has not been disclosed but whose father is an L.A. multimillionaire, will also serve four years’ probation for the vehicular manslaughter charge. Monique Muñoz was driving home from work in Inglewood on Feb. 17 when the luxury car struck her at more than 100 miles per hour. Richard Cartier, Muñoz’s uncle, said earlier in the trial, “I’m looking for this kid to actually get what he deserves. He murdered my niece and he had no remorse for any life of any kind and he showed it.”