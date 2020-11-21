Teen Who Threw Huge Halloween Party Is First in Utah to Be Charged for Pandemic Violations
SPOOKED
A 19-year-old from Utah who threw a massive Halloween has become the first in the state to face criminal charges for violating COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Scott Charles Brown held the part a day after the state issued an emergency order mandating face masks and required social distancing. He has been charged with three class B misdemeanors, including one for breaching state public health orders, as well as one count of unsafe conditions, another for creating/contributing/supporting a public nuisance, and another for disorderly conduct. The owner of the warehouse where the party was held was also charged with several violations. “It’s the idea that, ‘I’m going to go do what I want to do, and I don’t care what happens.’ And that’s just so troubling,” a spokesperson for the state’s Unified Command, Joe Dougherty said. “It’s what leads to so much more unmitigated spread... It’s that type of behavior that’s so dangerous right now.”