Teen Wimbledon Player Kicked Out After Racket Hits Fan

Tennis prodigy Ida Wobker was thrown out of Wimbledon for misconduct during her girls’ singles match. The 15-year-old German teenager, ranked No. 24 in the ITF junior rankings, was trailing Maria Valentina Pop 6-0, 5-5 on Saturday when she slammed her racket into the grass. The racket bounced into the stands, hitting a spectator. The match point error caused for play to be immediately halted, and Wobker was defaulted moments after. The umpire awarded the match to Romania’s Pop, citing Wobker’s misconduct. The match was played at the All England Club, where the intentional release of rackets by players is a big no-no. Although no one appeared to be injured, officials said the racket did hit a fan. While players sometimes avoid disqualification for smashing rackets or firing balls into the crowd if no one is hurt, The Athletic reported that Wimbledon officials determined Wobker’s default was warranted because her racket struck a spectator.