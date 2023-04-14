Teenage Boy Dies After Falling 25 Feet at Acadia National Park

Read it at WABI
The National Park Service announced on Friday that a 17-year-old boy died while hiking with friends after he fell roughly 25 feet in Acadia National Park. The group of friends were in the Otter Cliff area. According to WABI5, a local high school identified the boy as Bryce Basso, who was a junior at the school. First responders were unsuccessful in reviving the boy after performing CPR. Acadia National Park in Maine is the fifth most popular national park in the U.S., attracting nearly 4 million visitors in 2022.