Teenage ISIS Recruit Made Bomb Threat During University Zoom Lecture: Feds
An alleged ISIS member and recruiter is facing charges for making a bomb threat during a Zoom lecture at the University of Houston, according to the Department of Justice. Ibraheem Ahmed Al Bayati’s allegedly interrupted the Zoom lecture last Wednesday to ask, “What does any of this have to do with the fact that UH is about to get bombed in a few days?” The 19-year-old then proceeded to hold up his index finger and said an Arabic phrase that translated to the “Islamic State will remain” before leaving the call amid gasps from students, prosecutors said. Al Bayati reportedly also sought out online ISIS supporters and helped someone make a “pledge” to the terror group. He is set to appear in federal court on Tuesday.