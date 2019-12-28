Teenage Mall Brawls Lead to Arrests, Injuries Across the U.S.
Shopping malls across the country had to deal with hundreds of brawling teens the day after Christmas, leading to “huge fights” and multiple arrests. Two malls in Stockton, California, were shut down Thursday night, officials said. The Stockton Police Department said that a disturbance began at one mall, and then the juveniles traveled to a second mall where things continued. CT.com reports that “huge fights” also ccurred at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford, Connecticut, and that two other malls were affected by unruly teens. Police arrested four teenagers outside of Boston on Thursday night after a “large fight” broke out at the South Shore Plaza, according to WFXT. A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital due to minor injuries from being kicked during the fight. WDKY reports that a group of 50-75 teens “refused to leave the mall and parking lot” after police responded to a large disorder at Fayette Mall in Lexington, Kentucky, on Thursday night. Police in Omaha, Nebraska, had to resort to firing pepper balls into a crowd of adolescents at the Westroads Mall, WOWT reports. It’s unclear if any of the incidents were related.