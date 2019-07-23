CHEAT SHEET
Teenage Rapper Tay-K Sentenced to 55 Years for 2016 Home Invasion Murder
A teenage rapper known as Tay-K was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Tuesday for his part in a 2016 home-invasion robbery that turned into murder. Taymor Travon McIntyre, now 19, was found guilty of murder in the death of 21-year-old Ethan Walker, as well as one count of aggravated robbery, earlier this week. McIntyre also pleaded guilty last week to two additional counts of aggravated robbery related to other victims of the home invasion. He was sentenced to concurrent sentences of 30 years for one robbery, 13 years on each of the other two, and ordered to pay a total of $21,000 in fines. McIntyre’s defense attorney noted his musical abilities and asked for leniency during the trial, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. But prosecutors argued that McIntyre recruited the gunman, knowing that he was “trigger-happy.”