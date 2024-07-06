Teenage Sisters Dead After Being Swept Into the Ocean At Coney Island During Rainstorm
R.I.P.
Sisters Zainab, 17 and, Aisha Mohammad, 18, drowned after they were swept into the ocean off Coney Island on Friday night as a rainstorm poured down. The sisters were warned by a man who attempted to save them as they ventured into the ocean on Friday evening, according to WABC. Unable to swim himself, the man, and countless witnesses sheltering from a rainstorm, watched as the two became stranded in the rough waters. “A guy, he saw the two little girls asking for help so he tried to help but he also went into the water but he can’t swim either,” a witness who saw the incident told WABC. Police aviation, scuba and harbor units were on the scene shortly after 8 p.m. searching for the two. Unfortunately, the two were pulled out of the water an hour later at 9:30 p.m. and pronounced dead after being transported to Coney Island Hospital, according to WABC.