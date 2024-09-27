CHEAT SHEET
    Teenage Cyclist Dies After Race Crash in ‘Torrential Rain’

    ‘PAIN AND SADNESS’

    Emell Derra Adolphus

    Cyclist Muriel Furrer shown on screen at the CI Paracycling and Road World Championships

    Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

    A teenage cyclist is dead following a crash in “torrential rain.” Switzerland’s Muriel Furrer, 18, reportedly suffered a “serious head injury” on Thursday while she was competing in the UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zürich. The competition’s governing body, International Cycling Union (UCI), believes Furrer crashed around Küsnacht on the roughly 46-mile route between Uster and Zürich. After Furrer “fell heavily” she was airlifted to a local hospital and listed in critical condition. She died on Friday. “Investigations into the course of the accident by the responsible authorities are still ongoing,” said UCI in a statement, adding “further explanations will follow at a later date.” During a medal ceremony on Friday, Furrer was remembered with a moment of silence in her honor. “Our hearts are broken,” said Swiss Cycling in a statement, the governing body of cycling racing in the country. “There is no understanding, only pain and sadness.”

