Teenage Cyclist Dies After Race Crash in ‘Torrential Rain’
‘PAIN AND SADNESS’
A teenage cyclist is dead following a crash in “torrential rain.” Switzerland’s Muriel Furrer, 18, reportedly suffered a “serious head injury” on Thursday while she was competing in the UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zürich. The competition’s governing body, International Cycling Union (UCI), believes Furrer crashed around Küsnacht on the roughly 46-mile route between Uster and Zürich. After Furrer “fell heavily” she was airlifted to a local hospital and listed in critical condition. She died on Friday. “Investigations into the course of the accident by the responsible authorities are still ongoing,” said UCI in a statement, adding “further explanations will follow at a later date.” During a medal ceremony on Friday, Furrer was remembered with a moment of silence in her honor. “Our hearts are broken,” said Swiss Cycling in a statement, the governing body of cycling racing in the country. “There is no understanding, only pain and sadness.”