Teenager, 19, Drowns Near Coney Island Boardwalk
TRAGEDY IN BROOKLYN
A 19-year-old tragically drowned while swimming at Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, not far from the iconic Cyclone roller coaster. Police arrived on the scene on Wednesday after a lifeguard spotted the young man and pulled him out of the water, but he was unconscious and unresponsive. After being taken to South Brooklyn Health in critical condition, he was pronounced dead. Just one week prior to the 19-year-old’s death, a 23-year-old man’s body washed ashore on Rockaway Beach, Queens after the man disappeared during a storm. Last month, the body of a 37-year-old former lifeguard was found floating in the water at Rockaway Beach after the man disappeared while swimming late at night. Last year, at least six people drowned at different New York City beaches, including a pair of teenage girls who ran into the ocean after a sudden downpour. While most people fled the beach to find shelter, they ran into the water, ignoring a man who tried to stop them.