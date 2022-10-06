Teenager in Custody Over Murders of High School Students Found on Trail
‘EXCRUCIATING LOSS’
A juvenile has been taken into custody as a suspect in the shooting murders of teenagers Devin Clark and Lyric Woods in North Carolina, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The suspect, who has not been identified, was placed into custody Wednesday afternoon after a juvenile petition was served, citing two counts of first-degree murder. The age of the youth was not confirmed in the statement but a September release from police states authorities were seeking a juvenile petition against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in the case. Under North Carolina General Statutes, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is not allowed to release any further information until the case is no longer under the jurisdiction of the Juvenile Court, cops said. “We hope this apprehension provides some relief to the families and friends of Devin and Lyric, who have experienced an excruciating loss,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said. Clark, 18 and Woods, 14, disappeared in September with their bodies eventually discovered on an Orange County trail. They were last seen in a vehicle with a third, unidentified person, reports indicate. Police have not confirmed if that third person is the same person now in custody.