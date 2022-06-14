Teen Girl Killed at Walgreens Had Complained to Boss About Murder Suspect Weeks Ago, Cops Say
WARNING SIGNS
Last year, Riley Whitelaw approached her manager with concerns about a co-worker, saying that he was making unwelcome advances at the Walgreens where they both worked, according to an arrest affidavit. Now, 17-year-old Whitelaw is dead and Joshua Johnson, the 28-year-old co-worker in question, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. The Colorado Springs Gazette reported that Whitelaw was found dead in the break room at a Colorado Springs Walgreens on Saturday. In a police interview, one store manager reportedly said that Whitelaw had requested to be put on different a shift than Johnson—whom state troopers located on Sunday more than 100 miles from Colorado Springs—a few weeks before her death. In his police interview, Johnson acknowledged that he was in the break room where Whitelaw was allegedly killed, but said that he had merely fallen in her blood and gone home to change his dirty clothes.