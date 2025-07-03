Teens Charged With Fatally Shooting TikTok Influencer

Ringo Starr, 84, said he changed his portrayal in the script for director Sam Mendes’ upcoming four-part Beatles biopic. Starr said he met with the director and spent two days making line edits to more accurately portray himself, his family, and his first wife, Maureen Starkey Tigrett. Starr says that while he thought Mendes to be a “good writer” with a “great reputation,” it “had nothing to do with Maureen and I,” Starr told The New York Times. There were reportedly moments Starr would point out in the script and say, “We would never do that,” he told the Times. Mendes cooperated with Starr’s requests and the drummer says that he’s now satisfied with his depiction, though he says he has questions about how the director will be able to simultaneously direct multiple movies for the ambitious four-film project, slated to be released by April 2028. “I’ll send him peace and love,” Starr said. In Nov. 2024, the former Beatle accidentally revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he would be played in the biopic by Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan, an announcement that was made officially in April. Keogan will be joined by Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Beatle Asked to Changed His Portrayal in Beatles BiopicSTARR BEHAVIORHe reportedly went through the script line-by-line with the director to ensure it felt true to his character.
- 2Beloved Gay Teacher Fired Over Husband's Obituary'STABBED IN THE BACK'The music teacher had taught at the school for over 20 years before a parent complained to the administration.
Shop with ScoutedReebok's Newest Collaborations Are a Celebration of CultureKICK STARTERSThe brand’s recent partners include Angel Reese, Bryson DeChambeau, and more.
- 3Dick Van Dyke Saved From Drowning By Pod of PorpoisesMARY PORPOISEThe actor almost died during a surfing accident until he received some unexpected help.
- 4Orlando Bloom Posts About ‘Darkness' After Katy Perry SplitCRYPTICThe pair went their separate ways in June.
Shop with ScoutedScore a Free Can of the THC Seltzer Everyone’s Buzzing AboutCHEERSCycling Frog’s THC seltzer is a delicious alternative to booze that gives you the buzz without the hangover.
- 5Beloved ‘Star Wars’ Actor, 87, Dies From Covid and PneumoniaTHE EMPIRE SALUTES YOUKenneth Colley played the stern commander who advised Darth Vader in the original trilogy.
- 6Teens Charged With Fatally Shooting TikTok Influencer TRAGICTwo teenagers have been taken into custody for killing the 18-year-old on a beach in Long Branch, New Jersey.
- 7New U.S. State Hit by Alarming Measles OutbreakIT’S BACKBut Health Secretary RFK Jr is still questioning vaccines.
- 8Part Falls Off Delta Air Lines Boeing Mid-Flight‘DODGED A BULLET’The part landed in a person’s driveway in North Carolina.
Shop with ScoutedCombat Thinning Hair & Low Energy With This Men's SupplementHAIR WE GROW AGAINJSHealth Vitamins is launching a more potent version of its renowned Hair + Energy For Men supplements.
- 9Country Legend Connie Francis, 87, Rushed to HospitalTHOUGHTS & PRAYERSThe legendary “Pretty Little Baby” singer is being treated in Florida.
- 10Royal Teen Prince’s Secret DJ Career RevealedBELGIAN BEATSThe royal, 19, is living an interesting double life.
A music teacher at a Catholic school in Louisiana claims he was fired for being gay after school officials came across a 2023 obituary for his late husband. Mark Richards, who had taught at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Metairie, Louisiana, was allegedly terminated for violating his contract’s morality clause, which prohibits engaging in “homosexual activity.” However, Richards claims that administrators knew he was gay; a previous school administrator had told him his job would be safe if he kept his sexuality private, People reports. But when a parent looked into Richard’s past and saw he had been married to a man, the parent alerted the archdiocese. Richards told WDSU that he felt he was “stabbed in the back,” reflecting, “It’s just a sad reality that this is the world we live in today. It’s heartbreaking. I enjoyed teaching at this school. I loved those kids.” More than 1,500 parents have signed a petition to change the morality clause and allow Richards to return, according to the New York Post.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Sportswear and culture have always been intertwined, and as any sneakerhead or fashionista can attest, Reebok has a long legacy of celebrating that connection. From superstar athletes to musical heavyweights, the brand has consistently aligned with figures who move the needle—and keep people talking. Now, Reebok is building buzz again with its newest slate of collaborations, designed to turn heads, start conversations, and keep you looking fresh all summer long. Check out our three favorites below.
Angel Reese
From Shaquille O’Neal to Allen Iverson, Reebok has always had a basketball-shaped imprint on its DNA—and there’s no one better than Angel Reese to continue the legacy and lead the brand into the future of hoops. The college-champ-turned-WNBA-star’s collection perfectly embodies her unapologetic blend of grit and glam. Whether you’re looking for court-ready kicks to up your game, casual sneakers to complement any fit, or a complete off-the-court fashion upgrade, this collaboration brings the style, edge, and attitude that you need.
Bryson DeChambeau
Basketball isn’t the only sport that Reebok is bringing back into focus. The brand has also turned its attention to golf, teaming up with U.S. Open champion and global golf star Bryson DeChambeau to relaunch its Reebok Golf category. The new collection blends athletic performance with laid-back summer style, featuring golf shoes, polos, and other gear crafted to optimize your game without sacrificing your look. With Reebok serving as the official sponsor for DeChambeau and his LIV Golf team, Crushers GC, these essentials will have you looking and feeling like a pro—even if your swing still needs work!
Anuel AA
Reebok’s culture-spanning collaborations also include partnerships with musical artists like Anuel AA for bold collections that exude personality. This motocross-inspired collection fuses streetwear style with a bit of music flair.
Dick Van Dyke thought he was a goner after getting washed out to sea during a surfing accident—until his life was saved by a pod of porpoises. Recalling the incident on The Late Late Show back in 2010, Van Dyke revealed how he once fell asleep on his surfboard and “woke up out of sight of land.” The acting icon told host Craig Ferguson: “I looked around and I started paddling with the swells, and I started seeing fins swimming around me, and I thought ‘I’m dead!’” But he was soon shocked to discover that rather than being mobbed by sharks, he was instead being rescued by porpoises, who escorted the star back to land. “They pushed me all the way to shore,” he said. “I’m not kidding, all the way to shore.” The 99-year-old, who has told the story a few times over the years, has since revealed he gave up surfing years ago. Last week saw Van Dyke forced to cancel one of his regular Vandy Camp appearances due to illness. “When you’re 99 and a half years old, you have good days and bad days... and unfortunately, today is not a good day for him, and he’s sick that he can’t be here,” his wife Arlene Silver told attendees.
Orlando Bloom shared social media posts from a psychiatrist about “loneliness,” “darkness,” and “sadness” in the wake of his recent split with pop star Katy Perry. The pair went their separate ways on June 26, as revealed by People. Bloom, who played Legolas in The Lord of the Rings, is apparently feeling reflective, re-sharing quotes by Swiss psychiatrist and psychotherapist Carl Jung, on Instagram. “Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself,” one quote, shared originally by @sapienkind, reads. The pair met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016 and started dating before splitting in 2017. They got back together and got engaged in 2019. The coronavirus pandemic derailed their planned wedding in Japan in 2020. “Orlando had planned this for a while,” a source told People at the time. “He wanted it all to be special.” The same year, in August, the pair had a baby girl, Daisy Dove.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Summer is here. The sun’s out, and the vibes are high—but who says fun under the sun needs to come with a side of alcohol? For your next outing, ditch the booze and bring a pack of Cycling Frog instead. This delicious alcohol alternative uses real ingredients, zero artificial flavorings, and cannabis extracts for a gentle mood boost. Expect a mild and calming buzz after drinking just one—no hangover or regrets.
Cycling Frog is celebrating summer’s arrival with a special offer for first-time customers. Right now, you can get a free can of Cycling Frog to find out what all the hype is about. Enter your email, pick which of the two award-winning seltzers you would like, and check out. You only have to pay the $2 shipping fee. You have your choice between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular flavors—Black Currant or Ruby Grapefruit. The former has a sour cherry and pear flavor, while the latter is sweet and tart. Both are packed with 5mg of THC. Click here and claim your free can of Cycling Frog.
A member of the Star Wars canon died on Monday after a career long-admired by fans of the famous franchise. Kenneth Colley, an English actor who played Admiral Piett in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, passed away after contracting COVID and subsequently pneumonia. A statement issued by Julian Owen, his agent of 10 years, stated that Colley “passed away peacefully with friends at his bedside.” Colley rose to fame for his portrayal of Piett, an imperial commander who was Darth Vader’s right-hand man. In the films, Piett is the first character to see Vader without his ominous helmet on, and carries out the villain’s orders throughout the second and third movies of the original trilogy. When Colley was auditioning for the role of Piett in Empire Strikes Back, director Irvin Kershner told him that he was looking for someone “that would frighten Adolf Hitler.” After the audition was over, Kershner told Colley, “Yes, I think you’re it.” Outside of Star Wars, Colley continued to star on the silver screen and in theatrical productions, appearing in Monty Python’s Life of Brian, Firefox, and (of course) Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out.
Teens Charged With Fatally Shooting TikTok Influencer
Chrystofer Whyte, 18, a TikTok influencer with over 100,000 followers, was fatally shot at Long Branch, New Jersey, on June 12, two days before his 19th birthday. Whyte was dead when police arrived on the scene. An unnamed minor and his accomplice, Dwayne Exilus, 18, were arrested on multiple charges on Monday, June 30. Whyte’s death has attracted attention online, with a video allegedly displaying the altercation between Whyte and his assailants posted on TikTok along with videos of fans discussing his death. Whyte’s last videos have gone viral since his death. One day before his death, Whyte, who was known to post inspirational quotes, posted a video with the caption: “I don’t know, man, I’ve just got this crazy confidence that everything will work out in the end.” His last video, taken on the beach where he was killed, has over 6 million views. Whyte was a player on the Woodbridge High School football team. The North Brunswick native graduated from high school in 2024.
Kentucky is in the throes of a measles outbreak. Health officials in the state have confirmed that an outbreak of the highly contagious respiratory virus has spread to Fayette County after beginning in Woodfood County. There are currently five active measles cases in Kentucky, four of which are connected to the same outbreak. The cases come as the United States deals with the largest outbreak of measles since the virus was declared eliminated in 2000. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 1,267 confirmed measles cases this year—although Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr is still spewing anti-vaccine rhetoric, including the false claim that the MMR jab used to prevent measles is made from “aborted fetuses.” Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, a runny nose, and rashes. While severe cases are rare, measles can lead to swelling of the brain and even death. The disease can be particularly severe in infants, pregnant women, and in those with weakened immune systems. Aside from the Kentucky outbreak, there are currently 1,169 cases of measles in Alberta, Canada, and 2,810 cases in the Mexican state of Chihuahua. This year, two children in West Texas and an adult in New Mexico have died of measles. They were all unvaccinated.
An investigation has been launched after part of a Delta Airlines Boeing plane came off mid-flight and landed in a person’s driveway in North Carolina. A local in the city of Raleigh phoned 911 and complained that a metal sheet was in their driveway. It was removed on Wednesday afternoon and determined to be a Boeing left wing flap from Delta Flight 3247. The flight had taken off from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia just after 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday night and landed safely at Raleigh Durham International Airport in North Carolina at approximately 1:15 a.m. “A portion of the left wing’s trailing edge flap evidently separated from the aircraft prior to its safe landing,” a Delta spokesperson told AirLive. “Delta is fully supporting retrieval efforts and will cooperate with investigations as nothing is more important than safety,” the spokesperson added in a statement to The Hill. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the matter. There were six crew members and 109 passengers on board flight 3247, no injuries were reported. “We really dodged a bullet on this one,” one local said. Fox News reported the plane had gone through thunderstorm conditions.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether from stress, lifestyle, or just the natural aging process, if you’re battling thinning hair, you’re not alone. According to the Men’s Hair Loss Association, by the age of 35, two-thirds of American men will experience some degree of noticeable hair loss. There are many remedies for addressing thinning hair, from LED caps to prescription medication, but if you’re looking for natural support, JSHealth Vitamins Hair + Energy Vitamins is a good place to start. The purpose-focused supplement brand is launching a new and improved version of its bestselling hair support supplement—Hair + Energy For Men. The original formula has earned top-tier status due to its incredible results, and the second version is formulated specifically for men’s needs.
The reformulated version builds off JSHealth Vitamins original blend, but is supercharged with new ingredients, including Siberian ginseng for energy and ginkgo biloba for focus. This new blend may help support hair growth, hair thickness, healthy testosterone levels, stamina, blood circulation, and energy levels. The best part? This potent formula is delivered in an easy, once-daily ingestible tablet.
Iconic “Pretty Little Baby” singer Connie Francis, 87, has been hospitalized in Florida only a month after her 1963 hit went viral across the internet. The reason for hospitalization is not yet known. Francis has been dealing with orthopedic health issues over the last several years, and in May People reported that the legendary star was recently confined to a wheelchair after a hip injury. The renowned vocalist, born Concetta Rosa Maria Franconero, got her start in her 20s with melodic singles like “The Majesty of Love” and “You, My Darlin’, You.” But after experiencing only minor success, she considered leaving her passion to pursue a career in medicine. Still, her father insisted that she follow her dreams, and in 1957 she recorded a cover of the 1923 song “Who’s Sorry Now.” It would sell 1 million copies the following year. Although Francis sold a number of notable records throughout the 1960s, she was the victim of a horrific crime in 1974. After she was performing at Westbury Music Fair, she was raped at knife-point at a hotel in Jericho, New York. The perpetrator was never found. Her case made headlines and she won a landmark judgment that led to key changes in hotel security. After more than a decade away from the spotlight, she wrote a New York Times bestselling autobiography Who’s Sorry Now and returned to performing in 1989. She retired in 2018 but her tunes are still viral today.
Prince Emmanuel, the 19-year-old son of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, is pursuing a new career path. The royal teen has started releasing music under the DJ name “Vyntrix,” releasing two dance tracks on Spotify in the last month. The prince, who is also an avid saxophone player, appears to have launched his new musical venture earlier this year. Vyntrix’s Instagram doesn’t name him explicitly, instead describing the musical project as a “duo of two Artists” who “make deep house and tech house.” However, Prince Emmanuel is credited on Spotify as the composer of Vyntrix’s two songs, under the stage name “Emmanuel de Saxe”—an apparent play on his family name, de Saxe-Coburg, and his love of the saxophone. The royal DJ even got a boost from a recent royal connection: Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, a cousin of King Philippe, used one of Vyntrix’s songs in a video promoting his summer garden party. While it may not seem like a typical royal pursuit, as the third of four siblings, Prince Emmanuel isn’t the heir apparent to the Belgian throne. That title goes to his older sister, Princess Elisabeth, 23.