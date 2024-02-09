Teens Arrested After Adoptive Mom Found Dead With Bag Over Head
GRISLY CRIME
Two adopted teenagers were arrested in Spain this week on accusations they stabbed their mother to death before faking a kidnapping and fleeing to the Spanish coast. The murdered woman, Silvia López Gayubas, was found dead inside a car in her garage on Thursday morning, reported El Diario Montañés, citing authorities. She reportedly had a bag over her head and a stab wound in her neck. El Diario reported that the boys, aged 13 and 15, of Eastern European descent, called their grandma to claim they were kidnapped, just hours before police discovered their mother’s body. Checkpoints were set up around Castro Urdiales, near Bilbao, and the fleeing teens were eventually found to be hiding in the cliffs of the city’s Parque Cotolino. There, authorities said one teen tried to evade police but failed, and both were taken into custody around 2:15 a.m. Thursday. Authorities have not released a motive for the crime, and say the boys have not confessed to their mother’s murder. El Diario reported that there were no reports of prior domestic issues at the home, and that Gayubas’ husband, who was working during the alleged murder, was “devastated” and “couldn’t believe it.”