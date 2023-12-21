Teens Found Guilty in ‘Ferocious’ Murder of Transgender Girl Brianna Ghey
‘WE MISS BRIANNA’
Two British teenagers were convicted on Wednesday of the “frenzied and ferocious” murder of Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old transgender girl who was stabbed more than 28 times at a park near Manchester in February. The pair, both 16 as well and identified only as Girl X and Boy Y, carefully planned Brianna’s killing and lied to cover up their crime. Both had a fascination with violence and torture, prosecutors said, with Girl X telling Boy Y she was “obsessed” with Brianna as a potential victim. Boy Y wrote back at one point, referring to Brianna as “it,” that he wanted to “see if it will scream like a man or a girl.” Standing outside the court on Wednesday, Brianna’s mother memorialized her daughter as “larger than life,” and called for her killers’ families to be shown empathy and compassion, saying they had also lost their children. “We miss Brianna so much and our house feels empty without her laughter,” Esther Ghey said, according to the Associated Press. “To know how scared my usually fearless child must have been when she was alone in that park with someone that she called her friend will haunt me forever.”