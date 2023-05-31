Teens Arrested for Eating Town’s Swan
IN A FLAP
Three teenagers have been arrested and charged after taking a beloved mother swan from a New York village pond and eating her on Memorial Day, authorities said. The bird named Faye and her four babies were last seen at the Manlius swan pond on Saturday, with local police revealing Faye’s grim fate on Tuesday. Eman Hussan, 18, of Syracuse was arrested in connection with Faye’s killing, Manlius police Sgt. Ken Hatter said, while a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were also detained. Hatter told Syracuse.com that one of the teen’s families had eaten Faye. Her four babies—known as cygnets—were later found in good health, police said. Hussan and the other teens have been charged with felony counts of grand larceny and mischief, as well as misdemeanor counts of conspiracy and criminal trespass.