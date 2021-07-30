CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Teens Rescued After Chilling ‘SOS’ Message to Mom
MANHUNT
Read it at WVLT
Erica Gamerdinger, 13, sent her parents a chilling text message this week. “SOS,” it read, along with a map of a location in the Wilderness Road Campground on the Kentucky-Tennessee border. It sparked a frantic manhunt on Wednesday for Gamerdinger and 15-year-old Keith Griffith, who were believed to be together somewhere in the rugged Cumberland Gap National Historical Park. Gamerdinger had last been seen on Monday night in the park, while Griffith had last been seen on the same day about half an hour away in Speedwell, Tennessee. Thankfully, the pair were located safely on Friday in Harrogate, a town close to the campground. It’s unclear what happened to the pair or how they know each other.