Teens Throw Giant Fish Off Hamptons Restaurant Roof Onto Diners: Report
BASS DROP
A pair of teenagers in the Hamptons caused a real splash by allegedly throwing a massive fish off the roof of a swanky restaurant, sparking a chaotic scene among the horrified diners below, according to Page Six. It’s not clear when the incident took place, but Le Bilboquet in Sag Harbor was reportedly busy at the time. “A 20-pound striped bass was thrown from the roof of Bilboquet by two teenagers and landed on a table, sending glasses and plates flying!” a source told the outlet. “Medics were called for a woman who was cut and bleeding, and the cops and an ambulance came.” Police confirmed that the incident took place, but no arrests have yet been reported. Le Bilboquet reportedly responded to the incident by cranking up the music and compensated diners affected by the stunt.