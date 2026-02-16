‘Tehran’ Producer Found Dead in Hotel Room During Filming

Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader was rushed to the hospital after suffering a frightening medical emergency mid-flight. The 29-year-old later revealed on Instagram that she had been treated for severe food poisoning, sharing a photo of herself lying on the floor of the plane, unable to move. “Very touch & go,” the post read. “Food poisoning: 1 Brooksie: 0.” Nader had been returning from a birthday vacation when she fell ill. In another image, she appeared wrapped in a blanket while someone helped her take small sips of a drink. The caption read, “The things Breaux Nader has to deal with smh.” A separate photo taken by the model showed an ambulance waiting on the tarmac outside the aircraft. She was holding a Styrofoam cup labeled “Twenty fine.” Nader later shared the ordeal on her Instagram Story, writing, “If you don’t get picked up in an ambulance when u land are you even having fun???” A short time later, she told followers she had been released from the hospital. “Made it out alive,” she posted alongside a photo of herself wearing a low-cut brown dress.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Sports Illustrated Model Rushed to HospitalVACATION GONE WRONGSports Illustrated model Brooks Nader was rushed to the hospital with severe food poisoning.
- 2NFL Star Dies 'Suddenly' at 54 on Family TripSHOCKHe was picked up in the second round of the 1994 draft.
Shop with ScoutedYou Could Take Your iPad Through a Hurricane With This CaseBUILT DIFFERENTIf you want the confidence to take your iPad anywhere (or are just prone to drops and spills), Urban Armor Gear is as good as it gets.
- 3Elon Musk's Social Media Site Tanks as X Goes DownX MARKS THE SPOTReports of bugs started flowing in before 9 a.m. ET on Monday.
- 4‘Tehran’ Producer Found Dead in Hotel Room During FilmingINVESTIGATION ONGOINGShe had a long catalogue of work in the Israeli movie business.
Shop with ScoutedNurses and Athletes Swear by This OTC Muscle Pain CreamNATURAL RELIEFPenetrex’s top-rated muscle and joint pain relief cream is a must-have for post-workout recovery.
- 5Simone Biles' Husband in Scrape With Robber at OlympicsPICKED THE WRONG GUY“Somebody just tried to snatch my shopping bag in Milan,” the pro footballer wrote on social media.
- 6’80s Rocker Says He’s ‘Not Dying’ After Tour CancellationKEEP ON ROCKINGDee Snider had to pull out of a planned world tour by Twisted Sister earlier this month.
- 7Famous ‘Lovers’ Arch’ Collapses on Valentine’s Day'TIL DEATH DO US PARTThe striking rock formation on the Adriatic Sea was a popular site for marriage proposals.
- 8‘Top Model’ Alum Says Illness Left Him Unable to WalkNOT DONE YETMiss J Alexander suffered a stroke, leaving him in a coma for five weeks.
Shop with ScoutedBuild Your Dream Bed With This Customizable Bed FrameSLEEP EASYCozey launched a new category of stylish and elegant bedroom essentials.
- 9Mystery Clue Leads to Discovery of Shipwreck After 150 YearsLONG-LOST FOUNDThe vessel’s hull and oak interiors remain largely intact.
- 10‘Stranger Things’ Star Ties the Knot in Surprise CeremonyNEPO NUPTIALSThe daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman walked down the aisle on Valentine’s Day.
Retired Washington Commanders offensive lineman Tre’ Johnson has died at the age of 54, his wife said. The father of four died “suddenly and unexpectedly” during a family vacation on Sunday, the 1999 Pro Bowl pick’s wife, Irene, said in a statement on social media. “His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock. If you know Tre’ you know what a devoted and loving father, he was to his children. Tre’ lived for his kids’ sports activities and supported them through every practice and game until he took his last breath,” she said. He was selected in the second round of the 1994 draft by Washington before joining the Cleveland Browns seven years later. After retirement, he became a history teacher in Maryland, but “his recent battles with health issues forced him to take a leave of absence,” his wife said. “We’re heartbroken to learn of the loss... Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” the Commanders wrote on X.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Sometimes it feels like iPads were designed to be dropped. Whether they tip off the table, slide off the couch, or slip from your kids’ fingers—it is too easy to endanger your precious pad. If you want to keep your screen intact, protect your investment with Urban Armor Gear. The brand has rolled out a range of iPad cases that combine durability with hardy, futuristic designs. Each case is crafted for specific uses to give peace of mind when you’re working, playing, or just relaxing. With a variety of colors to choose from, this gear will transform your iPad from a fragile piece of tech to a durable tool made to support any lifestyle.
The Scout Plus Case is the perfect choice if you want all-around drop protection. Its kickstand feature accommodates hands-free viewing for the office, the gym, and the kitchen table.
The Plyo LT Folio Case is all about simple, elegant protection. It features interchangeable colored camera rings, an Apple Pencil holder, and an impact-resistant soft core.
The Metropolis SE Folio Case was made for those who spend the entire week with their iPad. It meets military drop standards, includes a multi-angle adjustable kickstand, and will just make you look cool moving from the work week to the weekend.
If you’re tired of worrying about breaking your iPad, check out all the cases on offer at Urban Armor Gear.
The week has got off to a flyer for Elon Musk as his social media site, X, has gone down for thousands of users. Issues were reported worldwide, according to Down Detector, a site that tracks social media outages. Just before 9 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, more than 40,000 users had reported issues in the U.S. Posting, loading other users’ posts, and generally navigating the site were a problem when Daily Beast reporters ran a test. “Something went wrong. Try reloading,” was the error message. There were also more than 11,000 reports in the U.K. at the time of writing. Users in Canada, Australia, France and Germany, among other countries, have also been impacted. “User reports indicate problems with X (Twitter) since 8:42 AM EST. How is it affecting you? #XTwitterDown,” Down Detector wrote, quite ironically, on X. It is unclear what is causing the blackout. A similar outage affected tens of thousands of users last month.
‘Tehran’ Producer Found Dead in Hotel Room During Filming
Producer Dana Eden has been found dead in her hotel room during filming for the Apple TV+ series Tehran. She was reportedly discovered lifeless by her brother while in Greece on Sunday, although no cause of death has been made public. Executives from the Israel-based Donna and Shula Productions have scrambled to stymie whispers that the Magpie producer was killed by Iranian agents. The firm said it “wants to make it clear that the rumors of the death being criminal or nationalistic are not true and baseless.” Local police’s investigation continues. “We mourn the passing of our colleague and partner in a long line of productions, series, and programs at the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation—Dana Eden,” national broadcaster Kan said in a statement. “Dana was among the senior figures in Israel’s television industry and played a central role in creating and leading some of the corporation’s most prominent and influential productions. Her professional and personal legacy will continue to shape Israeli television for many years to come.” Shooting for the show—which has starred the likes of Glenn Close and Hugh Laurie—takes place in Greece, with Israelis not allowed into Iran. The fourth season had been delayed because of the Israel-Hamas war.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.
While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.
The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller.
Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.
Simone Biles’ husband was nearly robbed while supporting his wife at the Winter Olympics in Italy. Jonathan Owens, a safety for the Chicago Bears and husband of the American gymnastics superstar, revealed he was almost robbed while shopping in Milan during the games. Biles, the most successful gymnast in Olympic history, has been attending events in Italy alongside him, including Friday’s men’s figure skating final. Owens, 30, posted on X that someone attempted to snatch his shopping bag but failed. “Not somebody just tried to snatch my shopping bag in Milan,” he wrote. “Force of habit I had it tied around my hand so he couldn’t get it and took off running immediately….but still crazy.” He added that he had been “prepared” after seeing “too many TikToks of that happening.” When asked if he considered chasing the suspect, Owens said the man was “not fast at all.” “Honestly bro it was hilarious how slow he started running away once he saw he couldn’t grab it out of my hand,” Owens wrote. “Should’ve seen his face once he realised.”
Veteran hair rocker Dee Snider has assured fans his “health challenges” that forced the cancellation of Twisted Sister’s tour are not too severe. “I’m not dying!” the 70-year-old singer announced on his House of Hair radio show. “No, not never; I mean, we’re all dying, but not immediately.” Snider had to clarify his condition days after Twisted Sister announced that the tour commemorating 50 years since the band first formed had to be cancelled due to the “sudden and unexpected” resignation of lead singer Snider, brought on by a “series of health challenges.” Snider, who, unlike others in the hair metal scene, has never drank or done drugs, clarified that his health problems are due to issues with his heart and arthritis, which would affect his performances, rather than anything terminal. While he is no longer touring with Twisted Sister, Snider told his fans that he still plans to host his radio show, as well as other work, such as directing a movie and writing. “You won’t see me on the stage kicking a-- like I used to, because that will mess me up,” he said.
A famous natural landmark on the Italian coast that was affectionately known as the “arco degli innamorati,” or “lovers’ arch,” collapsed into the sea on Valentine’s Day. The Torre Sant’Andrea stone arch formation in Meledugno served as a frequent backdrop for postcards and wedding proposals alike, and was one of the most recognizable symbols of Salento, a popular tourist destination in the southern region of Puglia. “It is a devastating blow to the heart,” Meledugno’s mayor told the news site Corriere Salentino. Weeks of strong winds, rough seas, and intense rainfall weakened the rock structure until it finally came crashing down on Saturday. The area had recently been hit by Mediterranean cyclones, known as medicanes, that have also devastated ports, torn up coastal roads, and ravaged seaside buildings. The arch’s collapse is the most significant damage to date inflicted by coastal erosion on the Salento landscape.
A former star of America’s Next Top Model has revealed that a serious medical condition has left him unable to walk. Miss J Alexander, the legendary catwalk coach of America’s Next Top Model, opened up about his life-altering health crisis in the new Netflix documentary Reality Check. Alexander, 67, revealed that he suffered a stroke on Dec. 27, 2022, leaving him in a coma for five weeks and unable to walk or talk. “On December 27th of 2022, I had a stroke. I woke up. I didn’t know where I was other than in the hospital,” he says in the film. “I couldn’t walk. And I couldn’t talk. And I thought to myself, what was I going to do?” Alexander, born Alexander Jenkins, coached models on ANTM from 2003 through 2012, helping stars like Tyra Banks perfect their runway walks. “I miss being the queen of the runway. The catwalks, of course. I taught models how to walk,” he said. Despite the challenges, Alexander remains determined. “I can’t walk. Not yet. Not yet. I’m determined to walk. I’m sure you’re gonna see me again. It’s not over for me yet.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
After finding your dream mattress, you may be tempted to settle for a basic bed frame. However, the right bed frame does more than just support your mattress—it elevates comfort and style and may even extend its lifespan. Cozey, a leading name in the North American furniture industry, has just released its new bedroom collection, headlined by the Ara Bed System.
It’s a fully upholstered, modular bed designed to adapt to your space and style. It features a smart clip-on assembly supported by a universal frame, foldable panels, and a foldable headboard, making setup surprisingly simple. But what really sets Ara apart is the sheer customizability.
From the headboard and frame to the color, material, and finish, the bed frame can be tailored to your tastes and needs. The result is a bed that truly feels made for you—perfectly suited to your style, comfort, and, most importantly, your space.
Launching alongside the Ara Bed System are Cozey’s duvet and sheet sets. The former includes a duvet cover and two pillow shams, while the latter includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Available in soft-washed cotton, luxe sateen, and cool bamboo, these bedding essentials are designed to complement the Ara with the same focus on comfort and versatility. If you’re going to invest in a quality mattress, it’s well worth it to opt for a premium bed frame as well, and the Ara Bed System is second to none.
A Lake Michigan mystery that endured for more than a century has finally been solved. Explorers with Shipwreck World confirmed that the wreck of the 19th-century steamer Lac La Belle was located in October 2022, resting roughly 20 miles off the Wisconsin shoreline between Racine and Kenosha. The find capped a pursuit that began in 1965 for Illinois shipwreck hunter Paul Ehorn, now 80. The breakthrough came when author and fellow wreck researcher Ross Richardson shared a carefully guarded tip: a commercial fisherman had once pulled up an artifact distinctive to 1800s steamships from a particular stretch of lake. Ehorn recalibrated his search area and, using side-scan sonar, identified the wreck within two hours. Both men have declined to reveal more, noting the fiercely competitive world of shipwreck hunting. Built in 1864, the 217-foot steamer sank during a violent gale on Oct. 13, 1872. Eight people died when a lifeboat capsized. Today, though coated in quagga mussels and missing its upper cabins, the vessel’s hull and oak interiors remain largely intact.
Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke walked down the aisle to wed musician Christian Lee Hutson in a surprise ceremony Saturday. The actress, 27, and Hutson, 35, tied the knot on Valentine’s Day at St. George’s Episcopal Church in New York City, Page Six reported. The nuptials were attended by Hawke’s mega-famous parents, actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, who were married from 1998 to 2005. Maya Hawke’s costars from the long-running Netflix series were also in attendance, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink. The couple had been friends for four years before things turned romantic. “It’s awesome. I cannot recommend highly enough dating your friends. It’s the best,” Maya said in an interview on the Zach Sang Show. They have been frequent collaborators since meeting, with Hutson writing on Maya’s 2024 album Chaos Angel and Maya writing on his 2024 album Paradise Pop. 10.