3 Arrested Over Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Gym Attack
CUFFED
Read it at WPTV
Three men were arrested Thursday night in connection with the violent attack on rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in a Florida gym last week, according to a report. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detectives detained three suspects identified as Rafael Medina Jr., 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25, on suspicion of assault and robbery charges, WPTV reports. Last week, viral videos showed the 26-year-old rapper—whose real name is Daniel Hernandez—being brutally beaten inside the bathroom of an LA Fitness in Palm Beach County. One the clips was captioned: “King Shit. we caught 6ix9ine slipping fuck a rat ADR not in our hood.” The rapper was hospitalized with injuries to his face, ribs, and back, according to TMZ.