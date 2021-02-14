Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill Get Into It in Atlanta Club Parking Lot
‘HE JUST POPPED OUT’
The feud between rappers Meek Mill and Tekashi 6ix9ine bubbled over into a physical confrontation early Sunday in the parking area of an Atlanta nightclub. Video posted to social media shows 6ix9ine, who is on probation, screaming at Meek and seemingly mocking him for having security guards. In a tweet, Meek accused his rival, whose last album was a flop, of orchestrating a stunt. “We did not run into each other I was getting in my car he just popped out,” the Philly artist wrote. “We almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ..... he tryna get something locked up no cap lol.” Meek, who says he spit on 6ix9ine during the altercation, has trashed him for cooperating with federal prosecutors against his former gang members.