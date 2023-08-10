CHEAT SHEET
Tekashi 6ix9ine Busted in Florida for ‘Failure to Appear’
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested in Florida on Wednesday night on charges of failure to appear, according to Page Six. The rapper, 27, was booked into Palm Beach County Jail before being released around three hours later on a $2,000 bond. The circumstances of his arrest have not yet been made public. The performer—real name Daniel Hernandez—was detained months after he was savagely attacked in a Florida gym. The assault in March left him needing hospital treatment for injuries to ribs, jaw, and back. Tekashi has previously had his own run-ins with the law, pleading guilty to racketeering and other charges in 2019, as well as facing accusations of domestic violence in the same year.