Tekashi69 Allegedly Booted From Stadium After Getting Plastered at Baseball Game
EIGHTY-SIXED
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is no stranger to controversy, and his behavior at a baseball game on Friday night saw him in hot water once again. The “Gummo” rapper was allegedly eighty-sixed from LoanDepot Park in Miami after getting so drunk he was unable to hold himself up and making a scene during the World Baseball Classic. “He was drunk, he was inebriated and he was out of control. There were a lot of families there last night and he was bothering people,” an eyewitness told Page Six. Videos show 6ix9ine, who was rooting for Mexico in their match against Puerto Rico, repeatedly falling over, supporting himself using the field’s net, and getting into an altercation with security guards. It is unclear whether the “FEFE” rapper, who has been convicted of multiple crimes including selling drugs and making a sexual video with a 13-year-old girl, will be permanently banned from the stadium.