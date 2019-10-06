CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    JUDGMENT DAY

    Tekashi69 Asks Court to Speed Up His Sentencing

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Bob Levey/Getty

    Now that Tekashi69’s co-defendants have been convicted, the rainbow-haired rapper is asking a federal judge to speed up his sentencing. The hip-hop star took the stand against fellow gang members Aljermiah Mack and Anthony Ellison, who were found guilty of a slew of charges ranging from racketeering to kidnapping and now face life in prison. Tekashi69 cut a deal with prosecutors soon after he was busted in a takedown of the Trey Nine Bloods. In a letter to the court on Friday, his attorneys and prosecutors requested expedited sentencing. Although the 23-year-old theoretically faces up to life in prison, he’s expected to get a reduced sentence due to his cooperation.