Tekashi69 Asks Court to Speed Up His Sentencing
Now that Tekashi69’s co-defendants have been convicted, the rainbow-haired rapper is asking a federal judge to speed up his sentencing. The hip-hop star took the stand against fellow gang members Aljermiah Mack and Anthony Ellison, who were found guilty of a slew of charges ranging from racketeering to kidnapping and now face life in prison. Tekashi69 cut a deal with prosecutors soon after he was busted in a takedown of the Trey Nine Bloods. In a letter to the court on Friday, his attorneys and prosecutors requested expedited sentencing. Although the 23-year-old theoretically faces up to life in prison, he’s expected to get a reduced sentence due to his cooperation.