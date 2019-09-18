Tekashi69 Spills on Stand About Times Square Armed Robbery

The rapper Tekashi69 took the stand against his former associates for a second day on Wednesday, testifying about a gang-related armed robbery in Times Square and his inability to hail a getaway cab as police closed in.

The hip-hop artist turned government witness told jurors in Manhattan federal court how after he was snubbed at a record label party in Austin, he and his allies decided to get back at their music-world rivals.

“They tried to embarrass us, so we were going to rob them,” Tekashi said.

His role, he said, was videographer—from a nearby getaway car.

“I started recording when we pulled up, and put my phone out the back of the window to make sure to tape the whole thing,” he said excitedly, his Dutch braid pigtails bouncing as he spoke.

Although Tekashi appeared nervous when he first testified on Tuesday, he seemed to have found his confidence for the encore performance—even drawing laughs from spectators as he provided commentary on the video of the robbery.

His appearance came courtesy of a plea deal with prosecutors who took down him and other members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang late last year. Two alleged gang leaders, Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, 33, and Anthony “Harv” Ellison, 31, are on trial.

Tekashi says he had a symbiotic relationship with the Nine Trey Bloods—which meant regularly giving Ellison and other members wads of cash—but didn’t realize how much influence he had in the gang until his social media beefs became Nine Trey brawls.

As an example, he testified that after months of “ongoing disputes” and “a lot of jealousy” with rival rapper Trippie Redd, he ordered his manager to get “something done.” A plan was quickly orchestrated to attack Redd at the Gansevoort hotel in Manhattan while he was in town shooting a music video.

Tekashi said that while he waited in a car around the corner, four gang members stormed Trippie’s hotel room—fleeing after Ellison punched Trippie in the mouth without warning. The attack, Tekashi said, earned Ellison the rapper’s trust—and access to his bank account.

“After the incident with Trippie Redd, [Ellison] and I got super close,” Tekashi said. “I used him as an enforcer, for protection. He became apart of my entourage.”

The relationship fizzled after “about four months,” when Ellison started to exhibit “aggressive behavior,” Tekashi said. And Ellison was not even invited when Tekashi went to the "World Star" SXSW showcase in Austin, Texas, in 2018.

“I didn’t invite [Ellison] to Austin,” he said. “I just went to perform and didn’t want trouble. But Isaw him at the front of the show. But I didn’t even get to play.”

Tekashi was denied entrance to his own show by Rap-A-Lot Records, a move he claims was the result of not “checking in” with an affiliated Bloods gang in Texas. The next day, the rapper said, he was publicly denied entry into the label CEO's birthday.

“We had to get them back—it was embarrassing,” he said.

A month later, the opportunity for revenge presented itself when several Rap-A-Lot musicians flew into New York for a meeting at the label’s Times Square offices. Tekashi said he and a half-dozen Nine Treys for wind of the meeting and went to Manhattan to defend his honor.

As soon as they pulled up, Tekashi’s former manager put several bullets into his gun. Tekashi pulled out his phone to capture the robbery they planned while driving in. He said he even moved from the back of the three-row SUV “to get a better recording.”

In the video played in court Wednesday, several men can be seen through a rain-stained car window walking into an enclosed breezeway of the New York high-rise. Tekashi, then is seen opening the door to get a better view while a fight ensues about 5 feet away. In another surveillance video played to jurors, at least three men involved in the scuffle are armed.

Tekashi said his gang escaped with “a book bag...a passport, and fake jewelry,” but their car stopped about 20 feet from the incident at a red light. Right behind them, he said, squad cars were moving in. Amid the chaos, one gang member “threw the gun” on Tekashi’s lap and told him to get out of the car, he said.

“Bro, I’m fucking famous at this point, I can’t leave this car in Times Square with a gun,” Tekashi said in court to laughter.

He said got out of the car, hiding the gun inside his hoodie, before walking into the Times Square subway station to take the train home with another Nine Trey.

“We tried to flag down cabs, but they wouldn’t stop for it,” Tekashi said shaking his head and adding that they eventually took the A train to Brooklyn.

Tekashi’s testimony is expected to continue through Thursday. The “GUMMO” and ’FEFE” rapper is facing a minimum penalty of 47 years in prison, but under the terms of his plea deal could serve far less.