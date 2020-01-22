Tekashi69’s Girlfriend: He Had No Choice but to Snitch

Tekashi69’s girlfriend is complaining that the rapper will have a target on his back for the rest his life for testifying against fellow gang members—and says he really didn’t have any choice but to snitch.

“If you snitch, for the rest of your life people are gonna try to kill you for being a rat but if you don’t snitch, you’re doing 47 years in prison where they’re gonna kill you anyway because they were already talking about it,” Rachel Wattley, an aspiring rapper known as Jade, posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

Accompanying the post was a photo of herself with Tekashi in a white jailhouse jumpsuit, staring into the camera.

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is serving a two-year sentence on racketeering charges. He could have gotten up to 37 years but prosecutors advocated for leniency after he took the stand against his former associates.

But both he and Jade think that’s too much time behind bars.

Tekashi petitioned the court to let him serve the 11 remaining months on house arrest, but the federal judge denied the motion on Tuesday. “A shorter sentence would disserve the assembled factors, including that Mr. Hernandez’s sentence reflect the seriousness of his crimes,” Judge Paul Engelmayer wrote.

The platinum-selling star’s girlfriend, meanwhile, whined that he’s being treated like a murderer.

“Sammy the Bull kills 19 people and gets 5 years,” she said, referring to Salvatore Gravano, the Gambino family hitman whose testimony helped the feds put away mob boss John Gotti and 50 other mobsters.

“You kill no one and gets 2 years. This shit is so fucked up,” she added.

She did not mention that as part of his plea deal, Tekashi admitted to a plot to murder a rival rapper and being involved in “robberies, assaults and drugs.”

Instead, she portrayed Tekashi as the victim, noting that he had been kidnapped before his arrest and that, as The Daily Beast had reported, disgruntled confederates were caught on a wiretap threatening his life.

And the real crime, she suggested, might be a digital one.

“THEY KNOW THE INTERNET HASN’T BEEN THE SAME SINCE YOU LEFT I LOVE YOU BABY,” she wrote.