Gunman Escapes After Killing 2, Wounding 13 in Shooting Outside Tel Aviv Bar
HORROR
Two people were killed and at least 13 others were wounded in a late-night shooting outside a Tel Aviv bar on Thursday night, Israeli authorities said, marking the fourth attack of its kind in less than three weeks. A suspect was still at large as of early Friday, with police telling citizens to stay indoors while security forces combed the city for the gunman. The shooting began around 9 p.m. at a bar on Dizengoff Street, part of central Tel Aviv’s bustling nightlife district. “We dove under the tables and people started crying,” a witness told the BBC, “it was horrible.” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Friday that it had been “a very difficult night” and that he was praying for those wounded. “Wherever the terrorist is—we’ll get to him,” Bennett said in a statement. “And anyone who assisted him, directly or indirectly, will pay the price.” Three similar incidents in the second half of March put Israeli forces on high alert, with an Islamic State sympathizer killing four in a car-ramming and stabbing attack in Beersheba; an Islamic State-claimed attack in which a pair of Hadera police officers were gunned down; and a brutal shooting by a 27-year-old Palestinian in Bnei Brak that ended in the deaths of five people, including two Ukrainians.