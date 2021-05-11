CHEAT SHEET
Tel Aviv Hit by Rocket Fire Following Israeli Strike on Gaza High-Rise
A Tel Aviv neighborhood was hit by Palestinian rocket fire on Tuesday, one day after an Israeli airstrike leveled a 14-story Gaza City high-rise used by the political leadership of Hamas, Haaretz reported. Three people were killed in the attack on Tel Aviv, which was launched from the Gaza Strip, according to the news outlet.
The Gaza City building was just one of 140 targets struck by Israel during this latest round of hostilities. At least 28 people along the Gaza Strip have died in Israeli airstrikes, according to the Palestine News & Info Agency. At the same time, Hamas and other Palestinian groups seem to be getting better at outmaneuvering Israeli anti-missile defenses, say analysts.