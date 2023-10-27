CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘Telemarketers’ Star Pat Pespas Safely Home After Going Missing, Director Says
‘RETURNED’
Pat Pespas, the star of HBO documentary series Telemarketers, has returned home safe almost a month after he disappeared, the show’s director said Thursday. “Patrick J. Pespas has been found and returned safely to his wife Sue,” Adam Bhala Lough wrote in a post on X. “Thank you to everyone who has shared messages of support, donated and prayed for Pat’s safe return.” Bhala Lough said he hoped to one day “tell the whole story,” but for now Pespas has asked that people respect his privacy. The director appealed for information about Pespas’ whereabouts in late September after Pespas disappeared in Pennsylvania. At the time, Bhala Lough said that Pespas’ family and friends were “very worried about him.”