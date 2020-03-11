CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Televangelist Jim Bakker Sued by Gov’t Over Bogus Coronavirus ‘Cure’

    PROFIT NOT PROPHET

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Fred Prouser/Reuters

    The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is suing televangelist Jim Bakker for allegedly marketing a concoction called “Silver Solution” as a coronavirus cure. The suit, first reported by the Springfield News-Leader, comes after federal regulators warned Bakker to stop selling the product, which costs $80 or more. “God gave us this product, I believe,” Bakker, who once went to prison for fraud, recently said on his Branson-based show. Real health experts and government officials say there is no cure for the new coronavirus yet.

    Read it at Springfield News-Leader
    ;