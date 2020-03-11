Televangelist Jim Bakker Sued by Gov’t Over Bogus Coronavirus ‘Cure’

Read it at Springfield News-Leader
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is suing televangelist Jim Bakker for allegedly marketing a concoction called “Silver Solution” as a coronavirus cure. The suit, first reported by the Springfield News-Leader, comes after federal regulators warned Bakker to stop selling the product, which costs $80 or more. “God gave us this product, I believe,” Bakker, who once went to prison for fraud, recently said on his Branson-based show. Real health experts and government officials say there is no cure for the new coronavirus yet.