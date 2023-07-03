CHEAT SHEET
Police Officer Killed in Hospital Shootout in Indiana
‘TREMENDOUS LOSS’
A police officer was killed early Monday after a shootout at a hospital in Indiana, authorities said. Just before 1 a.m., law enforcement responded to a disturbance at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Davis said. The officers confronted Sean Hubert, 34, and shots were fired. Both Hubert, of Tell City, and Tell City Police Department’s Sgt. Heather Glenn were hit and died of their injuries. “Our police department suffered a tremendous loss,” Tell City police Chief Derrick Lawalin said at a news conference. “We are extremely heartbroken. We’re confident that with the support of our community… we will get through this.”