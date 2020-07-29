Tempe Train Derails, Catches Fire, Causes Bridge Collapse Near Arizona State Campus
‘A SCENE FROM HELL’
A huge blaze has erupted near downtown Tempe, Arizona, after a Union Pacific train derailed and caused a partial bridge collapse, according to local reports. Photographs and video posted on social media showed a massive plume of smoke billowing from the train. Eyewitness Camille Kimball told AZ Family that she was riding her bike under the bridge seconds before it collapsed. “I turned around to look and got the fright of my life,” she said. “Now there’s fire pouring into the lake from the middle of the bridge. ... It looks like a scene from hell, truly. A scene from hell. ... The flames are intense and the sky is filled with black smoke.” The train was reported to be carrying lumber and news helicopter footage shows several tanker cars on the intact parts of the bridge. No injuries have been reported.