Temple University’s Acting Prez Dies After Collapsing on Stage
Temple University’s acting president, JoAnne Epps, died after collapsing in the middle of a live-streamed memorial service on campus on Tuesday, the school said. The 72-year-old, who had put off her retirement to take the reins at Temple in April, was attending an event honoring historian and author Charles L. Blockson. She was whisked away to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m. A cause of death was not released. Epps had replaced the school’s first Black president, Jason Wingard, who resigned after just two years following the death of a Temple cop, a strike by the graduate employee union, and other issues related to safety and public engagement.