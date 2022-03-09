This At-Home Smart Gym Costs Less Than a Gym Membership

One of the best things about gyms is getting external feedback. Whether it’s a workout buddy counting your reps, a personal trainer improving your form, or a class full of people pushing you to keep up – all of this can make your workout more productive. Tempo uses AI to bring all of that into your home gym.
Tempo Studio’s freestanding mirror requires only 3 square feet of space (and no drilling into walls). It uses 3D Tempo Vision™️ to suggest improvements to your form or recommend adding or removing weight to your lifts. Like the competition of a class? Your membership includes access to recorded and live classes, the latter of which boasts a leaderboard so you can see how your workout stacks up, with styles ranging across strength training, boxing, yoga, HIIT, cardio, meditation, and more.
The Tempo Studio Starter is the all-in-one solution for beginning strength trainers, with a built-in screen and 75 pounds of weight plates. Pick interest-free financing and pay as little as $52 per month, monthly membership not included.
Tempo Studio Starter
The Tempo Move uses your iPhone and television to provide hands-on training in a slimmed-down package. It includes 35 pounds of weight plates, perfect for people looking to add strength training to their existing cardio routines. Right now, Tempo has knocked $100 off the price and extended its in-home risk-free trial to 60 days, AKA purchase today to lock in that savings and test out the Tempo Move for up to two months without committing.
Tempo Move
