Temporary Ceasefire in Mariupol to Allow Civilians to Escape Fails Again
NO RESPITE
Russian forces have once again agreed to a temporary, limited ceasefire to allow civilians to escape deadly fighting—and once again failed to implement it, according to Reuters. The port city of Mariupol and nearby city of Volnavakha were supposed to see a refrain from bombardment on Sunday after pro-Russian separatist groups fighting in the region agreed to allow civilians to escape through a humanitarian corridor manned by Red Cross officials. A similar attempt in the city of Mariupol largely failed Saturday after Ukrainian forces said Russian troops continued heavy shelling during the agreed window. Russia instead claimed Ukraine refused to let Mariupol’s 430,000 citizens to leave. Only around 300 people have made it out so far.