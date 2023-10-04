Temporary Speaker Immediately Boots Nancy Pelosi From Her Office
DOWN TO BUSINESS
Rep. Patrick McHenry is getting right to business in his role as temporary Speaker of the House. In one of his first official acts, McHenry ordered Rep. Nancy Pelosi—a former speaker herself—to vacate her office by Wednesday. “Please vacate the space tomorrow, the room will be re-keyed,” an aide for the House Administration Committee wrote in an email to Pelosi’s staff seen by POLITICO Tuesday night. The former speaker has long occupied a coveted “hideaway” office—one that McHenry apparently wants for himself. Pelosi said the move was “a sharp departure from tradition,” and pointed out that she never evicted her predecessor, Rep. Dennis Hastert. Making matters worse, she told POLITICO that she was still in San Francisco for her “dear friend” Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s funeral—making her “unable to retrieve my belongings at this time.”