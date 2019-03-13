Ten Dead in ‘Unspeakably Brutal’ School Shooting in Brazil
OH NO
Two armed men wearing face masks entered a Brazilian elementary school Wednesday and shot and killed eight people, Sao Paulo police said. At least six children who were on their snack breaks, as well as two school officials, were killed. A video taken during the shooting showed children screaming, running, and begging for their lives. The gunmen then turned their guns on themselves. Another 17 people were shot and injured, and several of them are in serious condition. The unidentified gunmen, who appeared to be between 20 and 25 years of age, shot and killed a worker at a nearby car wash before their attack at the school, police said. More than 1,000 children between ages 11 and 15 attend the school. Marcelo Salles, commander of police forces in Sao Paulo state, said the gunmen also had homemade bombs and a crossbow with them. Salles said he had “never seen anything like this, it was an unspeakably brutal crime.”