CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Ten of 26 Tourists From Sunken Pleasure Boat Found Dead Off Japan

    WORRYING

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Kyodo/via Reuters

    Authorities are continuing the search for the remaining passengers and crew after ten bodies were pulled from waters off the northern coast of Japan after their pleasure cruise sank on Saturday. The Kazu I had 24 passengers , including two children, and two crew members aboard when it went down in frigid waters on Saturday after sending a call for help around 1:30 p.m. Rescuers first said that the people rescued so far were “unresponsive” and later confirmed they had all died.

    Read it at Guardian