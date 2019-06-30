CHEAT SHEET
Ten People on Board Small Plane Die After Crash Near Dallas
Ten people have reportedly died after a small plane crash set a hangar on fire at an airport near Dallas on Sunday. Everyone on board the plane was killed following the plane’s crash landing at Addison Airport, the Dallas Morning News reports. The hangar was unoccupied at the time of the crash, which happened shortly after the plane took off around 9 a.m. A spokesperson for the fire department told the Morning News they had yet to identify the owner of the plane. It is not yet confirmed where the plane was heading, but an online report showed a twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air—the model of the plane involved in the crash—scheduled for departure to St. Petersburg, Florida.