Ten Republican Senators Reach Out to Joe Biden to Compromise on COVID Relief
ACROSS THE AISLE
A group of 10 Republican senators, including Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney, have signed a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to rethink his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package and instead hammer out a compromise deal that they promise would win bipartisan approval.
Promising to unveil the details of their counter-proposal on Monday, the senators say the Biden package is too costly and not targeted enough. “Our proposal reflects many of your stated priorities, and with your support, we believe that this plan could be approved quickly by Congress with bipartisan support,” the group wrote, without offering specifics except to say they echoed Biden’s call for boosting funding for vaccines and testing. The letter was also signed by senators Bill Cassidy, Shelley Moore Capito, Todd Young, Jerry Moran, and Michal Rounds.