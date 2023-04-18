CHEAT SHEET
Seasoned Mount Everest Climber Dies Descending Annapurna
A 10-time Mount Everest climber has died on Annapurna, the 10th-tallest mountain in the world—and also one of the deadliest. Noel Hanna died overnight in Camp 4 after reaching Annapurna’s peak Monday and beginning his descent. His cause of death is unclear, local officials told Reuters. Hanna—a 56-year-old from Northern Ireland—had reached the tallest peak on every continent before his death. Meanwhile, an Indian climber has also been missing since Monday after falling into a crevasse, and two others are in the process of being rescued after dangerous weather closed in on them.