Tenacious D Debacle Proves Cancel Culture Is Just for Libs

This just in: Free speech, still not entirely free of consequences. But how we respond when those consequences come calling for us speaks even greater volumes.

On stage during a Tenacious D concert in Sydney, Jack Black asked his bandmate Kyle Gass to make a wish for his 64th birthday Sunday before blowing out a cake. Gass’ flippant response in the heat of the moment—“Don’t miss Trump next time”—fanned the flames of discontent, coming just hours after the former president survived an assassination attempt.

Gass already has apologized, posting on Instagram that his ad-libbed line “was highly inappropriate, dangerous, and a terrible mistake.” He added, “What happened (at the Trump rally) was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgment.”

Less than 48 hours after the concert—after Gass’ reps had dropped him but before Australian officials could try to deport Gass or the U.S. Secret Service could investigate the severity of his quip—Black dumped cold water over the publicity firestorm, announcing plans to not only scuttle the remainder of the band’s tour (they had three more dates scheduled in Australia this week, followed by two more in New Zealand), but also perhaps the band itself.

Not so tenacious after all? That’s an understatement. A massive overreaction? Perhaps.

But the incident raises more important questions: Why do liberal entertainers fall on their swords, while conservatives fight back defiantly? Is one tactical response inherently better than the other? And better how: For business, or for your reputation?

Democrats retroactively argue seven years later that Al Franken resigned far too quickly from the U.S. Senate in December 2017 when multiple women accused him of attempting to kiss or grope them. Franken retreated from public life for a few years, but has recently resumed performing stand-up comedy and even guest-hosted The Daily Show last year.

On the other side of the political spectrum, you have people like Kid Rock, who may have “forgiven” Bud Light for collaborating with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, but would never dream of apologizing for shooting up beer cans and rallying cries for a boycott in the name of transphobia. Similarly, comedians Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais only seem to double down on jokes putting down the trans community the more criticism they receive for it.

And then there’s the curious case of Louis C.K., who has flip-flopped, at first immediately issuing a statement copping to his misdeeds once The New York Times reported in November 2017 on multiple women in comedy who claimed he had masturbated in front of them or otherwise sexually harassed them as their superior on set. But three years later, he filmed a special (ironically titled Sincerely) in which he reframed the entire situation as if he were the victim, and now claimed that he had consent for his actions even though he had not. The Recording Academy rewarded him with a Grammy.

You could argue that Black’s hasty decision to put a stop to Tenacious D is as much about what’s good for business as what’s good for everyone involved. After all, while Gass’s IMDb credits don’t list much recently of note aside from an appearance in an episode of Hacks and an uncredited cameo in The Challenge: All-Stars, Black has the Kung-Fu Panda franchise depending upon him, not to mention his stakes in The Super Mario Bros., Jumanji, and Minecraft cinematic universes.

But Black—who weeks earlier was publicly campaigning for Joe Biden—also has a reputation in the business as a good guy, and taking a step back to listen and take stock is a good-guy move.

Conservatives, whether in politics or show business, argue, on the other hand, that apologizing is a sign of weakness or virtue-signaling. Their arguments seemingly hold some weight as they’re all-too-often rewarded financially for their stubborn defiance (see: Trump, Donald), thereby proving time and again that “cancel culture” is not a real thing that affects them.

The only people who seem to get canceled by society are those already marginalized by it. But is a forthright, sincere, apology in hopes of virtuousness supposed to be a bad thing?

Country singer Ingrid Andress, whose performance of the national anthem at Monday’s MLB Home Run Derby immediately went viral for all of the wrong reasons, just posted an apology on her Instagram, revealing she was drunk at the time and is now headed to rehab. “I’m not going to bullshit y’all, I was drunk last night. I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans and this country I love so much for that rendition.” She closed with self-deprecation: “I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun.”

I may never have had to check myself into rehab (as they may tell Andress, that’s what’s known as a “yet” for addicts), but I do know the importance of making amends versus issuing apologies. And so I look forward to hearing what music Andress writes on the other end of this. And I also hope and trust that the pick of destiny shines once more upon Tenacious D.