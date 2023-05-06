Tender Moment as King Charles Whispers to Prince William During Coronation
LOYAL SON
In an emotional moment captured by TV cameras, King Charles whispered, “Thank you, William,” to his eldest son after William paid homage to him during his Coronation at Westminster Abbey Saturday. In a break with tradition, William was the only royal duke to pay homage to the king during the ceremony—a change thought to have been introduced to pre-empt any uncertainty over whether Princes Harry and Andrew would or would not be invited do so. The moment occurred after William gave an oath of allegiance to his father saying, “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.” He stood, touched the crown and kissed Charles on the cheek. Charles then said “Amen” and “Thank you William.”