Tennessee Investigators Seeking Witness in Case of Missing 5-Year-Old Summer Wells
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking to speak with a potential witness in the disappearance of 5-year-old Summer Wells, authorities said in a news release Saturday. The bureau said it received information that a 1998 maroon red Toyota Tacoma, a pickup truck, was spotted in the same area around the same time Wells disappeared. Authorities noted that the driver, whose name and gender remain unknown, is not a suspect, but instead someone who could help point the investigation toward the right path. Search crews have continued to look for Wells since she disappeared on June 15 in Rogersville. The family has been cooperating in the investigation, one that the bureau has said is “outside the norm.”