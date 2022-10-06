Tennessee Toddler and Baby Killed in Pit Bull Attack
HORRIFIC
Wednesday afternoon turned into a horrific nightmare for one Tennessee family, as a mother fought to beat the family’s two pet pit bulls off her two babies. Hollace Dean Bennard and Lilly Jane Bennard, five months and two-years-old respectively, died Wednesday from the attack at their Millington home. The children’s mom, Kirstie Jane Bennard, 30, was also left critically injured in the attack and was receiving treatment at Regional One Health, according to police, while her husband Colby Bennard was reportedly left unharmed. It’s unclear what triggered the dogs. “Why does something so traumatic and unimaginable have to be so publicized??,” Kelsey Gallini, Bennard’s best friend, wrote on Facebook, criticizing the media coverage of the tragedy. “Just to stir the pot on the war on pitbulls? You’re disgusting.”