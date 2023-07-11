Off-Duty Tennessee Cop Allegedly Threw Man Down Stairs at Kid Rock Concert
BOOO
A police captain in Tennessee is facing criminal charges after allegedly executing a choke slam on a fellow Kid Rock concert-goer before throwing the man down a set of stairs on Saturday. Witnesses cited in an arrest affidavit reportedly said Ronald Hobson, of the Dickson Police Department, got into a scuffle with another attendee at the Nashville concert after the other man complained about Hobson blocking his view. According to the court documents, several other viewers had also asked Hobson to stop standing up and blocking their sightlines, local TV station WZTV reported. After an argument between the two men grew heated, Hobson allegedly seized the other attendee, hurled him down the stairs at Bridgestone Arena, and kicked him several times. “Per department policy, Capt. Ron Hobson has been placed on administrative leave pending resolution of the investigation,” the Dickson Police Department said.