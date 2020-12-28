TN Authorities Detain Truck Driver ‘Playing Audio Similar’ to Nashville Bomber
COPYCAT?
Sheriff’s deputies in a Nashville suburb detained a man “playing audio similar to what was heard before the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville” on Sunday, according to a statement from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. After investigating, authorities determined there were no explosives in the man’s white box truck, according to a subsequent statement. U.S. Attorney Don Cochran said Sunday that the Nashville bomber, 63-year-old Anthony Warner, acted alone and died in the Christmas Day blast. According to reports, Warner’s RV was heard playing the song “Downtown” by Petula Clark, along with warnings to evacuate the area and a countdown, before detonating. The statement from the sheriff’s office did not specify what audio could be heard on Sunday.