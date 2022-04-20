Tennessee GOP Boots Trump Pick From Congressional Primary Ballot
TO THE CURB
The Tennessee Republican Party announced late Tuesday that its executive committee had voted to send three hopefuls vying to represent the 5th Congressional District packing, including a Trump-backed former State Department spokeswoman. Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that she was “deeply disappointed” at her removal from the primary ballot. A Florida native who nabbed an early endorsement from the former president, Ortagus did not technically qualify under a new three-year residency requirement for the race, having only moved to Nashville last year, according to The Tennessean. “I’m a bonafide Republican by [the state GOP’s] standards, and frankly, by any metric,” Ortagus said. “I’m further disappointed that the party insiders at the Tennessee Republican Party do not seem to share my commitment to President Trump’s America First policies.” Also ixnayed from congressional contention were Baxter Lee and Robby Starbuck, the latter of whom posted a dramatic video response to social media in which he simply declared: “War.” Despite the culling, the primary field remains crowded, with 11 more candidates fighting for the GOP nomination ahead of the Aug. 4 primary.