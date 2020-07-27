Dr. Birx Urges Tennessee to Shutter Bars—but Guv Won’t Listen
DEFIANT
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee refuses to shutter bars in the state even after top White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Deborah Birx directly encouraged the state to do so Monday. Birx recommended in a private meeting with Lee and other officials and during a press conference that the state close down all bars and indoor dining. “Beyond the regions that currently have restrictions, that’s not a plan for us now," Lee said moments after Birx spoke at the conference. “I’ve said from the very beginning of this pandemic that there’s nothing off the table. I’ve also said that we are not going to close the economy back down, and we are not going to. But I appreciate their recommendations and we take them seriously.” Birx has previously identified Tennessee, and especially Nashville, as potential coronavirus hot spots.