CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s Wife Has COVID
HITTING CLOSE TO HOME
Read it at Nashville Tennessean
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says his wife Maria has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms. The Republican, who has opposed a statewide mask mandate even as cases have surged, said he tested negative but plans to quarantine “out of an abundance of caution.” The Nashville Tennessean reports that his wife will be recovering at the family farm. The governor is still scheduled to address the state about the pandemic on Sunday evening. The virus is spreading so fast there that Lee had to call in the National Guard to assist at hospitals.